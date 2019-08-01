Take the pledge to vote

Goan Women Delicate, Decent, Others Are 'Fast', Says Former CM in State Assembly

Former CM and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao was speaking during a discussion on the amendment to Goa Factories (Amendment) Bill which enables women to work in factories during the night shift.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
File photo of former Goa CM and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao.
File photo of former Goa CM and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao.
Panaji: Goan women and girls are decent and delicate while others are "fast" and can work till late in the night, former Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Churchill Alemao told the state Assembly on Thursday.

He was speaking during a discussion on the amendment to Goa Factories (Amendment) Bill which enables women to work in factories during the night shift.

Urging Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar to rethink the amendment, Alemao said that women who work in casinos (at night) are from elsewhere and know karate, but women from Goa are decent.

"This bill should be passed after discussing it at a meeting with women in Goa. Then you will know what the reality is. Goan women are delicate, girls are delicate, but the rest are fast. It is works for them," the former CM told the state Assembly.

"In this House an MLA asked, 'don't women work in casinos?' I think he has not been to casinos. Women do work in casinos, but they are not from Goa. They are from outside. They know karate and all that. Our women are decent," Alemao said, evoking laughter from some MLAs.

Former CM and Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane also demanded that the bill be sent to the Assembly's select committee for discussion.

"In the interest of decency, it is not right to allow ladies of the state to work in night. In the interest of their safety, the bill should be sent to the select committee," Rane said.

The amendment bill was, however, passed following the debate.

