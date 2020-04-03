Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Goa More 'Laid Back' Than Other States, Says CM Amid Growing Criticism Over Food Supply Shortages

Pramod Sawant also chided Goans for preferring to eat chicken during the ongoing lockdown, even when transportation of chicken into and within the state was banned on account of bird-flu.

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goa More 'Laid Back' Than Other States, Says CM Amid Growing Criticism Over Food Supply Shortages
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Panaji: Amid continuing complaints over irregular food supply in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said, that the living condition of the local population was more 'susegado', compared to those in other states.

Sawant also chided Goans for preferring to eat chicken during the ongoing lockdown, even when transportation of chicken into and within the state was banned on account of bird-flu.

"If one looks at the condition in Goa, people here are more susegado (vis a vis availability of essential goods), compared to other states. Grocery stores are open. Vegetables are in excess, so much so 256 trucks have entered the state today," Sawant said.

Susegado also spelled as susegado, an Indo-Portuguese word, qualifies for a range of sentiments in Goa, which range from contentedness to relaxed to being laid-back.

The state administration has been slammed by the opposition as well as civil society for a prolonged food shortage in Goa ever since March 22 and Sawant decision to shut down grocery stores during the early few days of the curfew.

Sawant in a press conference on Thursday also urged Goans not to eat chicken, whose transportation in the state had been banned on account of bird flu cases in Karnataka and Kerala, from where a large quantity of broilers sold in Goa are sourced from.

"Bird flu is on and yet people are eating chicken on the sly. People should voluntarily avoid eating chicken," Sawant told reporters. State administration had banned transportation and sale of chicken on March 22.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    749,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,015,850

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212,991

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53,216

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres