INDIA

Goans Trying to 'Smuggle in' People from Other States amid Covid-19 Crisis, Says Chief Minister

File photo of Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

File photo of Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

People arriving in the state need to be tested for Covid-19 and they have to remain quarantined as per the guidelines, Sawant said in a video message.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said some locals were trying to "smuggle in" people from neighbouring states, in violation of directives for the prevention of Covid-19 spread, and warned of strict action against them.

People arriving in the state need to be tested for Covid-19 and they have to remain quarantined as per the guidelines, Sawant said in a video message.

"We have noticed that some Goans are trying to smuggle in people from the neighbouring states using alternate routes. This is a punishable offence under the National Disaster Management Act," the chief minister said.

The state government will take strict action against those caught in such illegal activities, he said.

Goa has been declared a 'green zone' as it has no active coronavirus case.

Sawant said nearly 2,000 Goans who were stranded abroad have returned to the coastal state after completing the due formalities.

"On the other hand around, 7,000 to 8,000 people have left Goa, after taking individual permissions, in their own vehicles, he said, adding that most of the people have gone to neighbouring Karnataka.

