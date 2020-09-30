Goa's COVID-19 Count Goes Up By 641; Tally Reaches 33,418

Panaji: As many as 641 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, taking the coastal state’s caseload to 33,418, an official from the health department said. At least 344 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 28,125, the official said.

Of 2,018 swab samples were tested in the day, reports of 641 persons came out positive for the infection, he said. Moreover, with the death of nine patients, the COVID- 19 toll has reached 428 in the coastal state, which currently has 4,865 active cases.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 33,418, new cases 641, deaths 428, discharged 28,125, active cases 4,865, samples tested till date 2,54,801.

