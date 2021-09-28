‘Goa’s New Dawn’: TMC's First Hoardings Installed in Goa Ahead of Mega Induction Ceremony Tomorrow

As Trinamool Congress plans for a big launch in poll-bound Goa, the party’s first hoardings have been installed in the coastal state. Just like TMC’s logo, the poster for Goa is also different from the regular ones.

The yellow hoarding that was put up on Tuesday has the slogan ‘Gonychi Navi Sakal’, which means ‘Goa’s new dawn’. The phrase has been used several times in the last two days by former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro who will be inducted into TMC on Wednesday.

While addressing his supporters and media on Monday, Faleiro said, “Goa will see a new dawn. More than my pain, it is the pain of the Goans who elected Congress to power. We need a fighter and I will get a fighter. Who the one fighting against Modi today? It is only the Mamata formula that is working against the Bharatiya Janata party now.”

He further said, “Mamata Banerjee represents women empowerment, she is a powerful force. Our fight is not against the Congress, but against the BJP.”

Meanwhile, Faleiro arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday evening along with former MJP MLA Lavu Mamledar, former GPCC General Secretary Yatish Naik and president of South Goa Advocates’ Association Advocate Antonio Clovis Costa. They were welcomed by West Bengal minister Sujit Bose at the Kolkata airport. Faleiro will meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee at 3pm on Wednesday.

Faleiro, a seven-time MLA and former general secretary of All India Congress Committee, submitted his resignation to the Speaker of Goa legislative assembly on Monday. “I will support Mamata because she has fought and succeeded," he said on Monday.

