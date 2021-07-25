'God of Kerala': Flex Board Near Temple Hailing CM Pinarayi Vijayan Stirs Rows, CPM Denies Hand

A flex board set up before the entrance of a Vishnu temple at Valanchery, in Malappuram hailing Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan as God has snowballed into a controversy with CPM leaders denying any role in it.

“You asked who is God. The people said the one who provides food,” read the flex board, which bears a huge portrait of Pinarayi Vijayan. Authorities at the Pachiri Maha Vishnu temple are of the opinion that the board came up along the main road to coincide with the swearing-in of the second LDF government in the month of May.

The authorities also claimed that the board was installed by CPM activists. Such charges were denied by the local CPM leaders who emphasized that had no hand in putting up the board. Alongside this, another flex board with photographs of the CM and cabinet ministers said that the places where prominent temples were located had “turned Red” this election. The second flex board asked what further proof was needed in elections that the gods were communists.

Talking to TOI, the president of Pachiri Vishnu temple committee Raveendran M expressed concern over the installation of two boards which may lead to disruption of law and order.

“Some people raised a protest against the second board which mentioned electoral outcomes in temple towns and said they will burn down the board. As we were concerned that it could lead to law and order issues, we approached Valanchery police and the SI asked m to remove the second board. Though it was removed soon, CM’s board remained there until last week. After it was widely shared on social media, it was shifted to a nearby spot 20m away,".

