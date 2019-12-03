'God Save India's Economy': Chidambaram Reacts to BJP MP's Remark of GDP Having No Relevance
Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha Nishikant Dubey had said that the GDP has no relevance and it should not be treated as 'Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat'.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP over its MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks that the GDP has no relevance, saying "God save India's economy".
Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Taxation Law Amendment Bill and a statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance on the same legislation, Dubey had said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has no relevance and it should not be treated as 'Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat'.
"GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP's ideas of reforms. God save India's economy," Chidambaram, who is in jail in connection with cases of corruption and money laundering,said in a tweet.
GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP’s ideas of reforms.God save India’s economy.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 3, 2019
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday had also taken a swipe at Dubey over his remarks, saying God save the people from "New India's novice economists".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Lawmakers, Turning India Into Lynchistan Won’t Stop Rapes, Nor Will Caging Women
- Taapsee Pannu Confirms Mithali Raj Biopic Shabaash Mithu on Latter's Birthday
- I'm Very Rooted and That Helps Me have a Carry-on Attitude, Says Jimmy Shergill
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details