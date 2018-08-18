Godavari River in Spate in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 3 Districts on High Alert

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) The Godavari river is in spate in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana with the government machinery put on high alert in three districts on Saturday, officials said.The second flood warning was issued as the discharge crossed 13.15 lakh cusecs at 9.30 pm, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.Earlier, the first level warning was issued as the water flow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram in East Godavari District was over 12.1 lakh cusecs.As the river carried over 12 lakh cusecs of water in the wake of heavy rains in catchment areas, emergency rescue and relief teams, including that of national and state disaster response forces, have been positioned in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh to meet any eventuality.Two villages have been marooned in East Godavari district leading to evacuation of around 100 families as the first flood warning was issued in the state and in Badrachalam in Telangana.Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa appealed to people living along the river's banks in East and West Godavari districts to be on alert and move to safety when required, said.In Telangana, water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam was close to the second warning mark of 48 feet today, officials said in Hyderabad.Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed the official machinery to be on alert.A flood control room had been opened and further measures, including setting up relief camps for accommodating people from low-lying areas, would be taken based on further rise in the water level, they said.East Godavari district Collector Kartikeya Misra told PTI over phone from Kakinada that the situation was under control right now and they were closely monitoring the flood."Some 100 families have been affected in the two villages under Devipatnam mandal that were marooned and we have moved them to safety.Revenue, police, the NDRF and SDRF teams havent been deployed in Rajamahendravaram and we are prepared to tackle any eventuality," he said.Misra said the flood flow would be closely monitored for the next 12-13 hours.In West Godavarai district, road communication network to over 15 tribal villages has been cut off as the Kotturu Causeway was inundated with flood water.Construction work on the Polavaram Dam had been stopped in view of fhe flood in Godavari. Water level at Polavaram was around 42 feet this afternoon.Rajappa directed the Water Resources Department officials to take urgent steps to prevent breaches in canal bunds along the Godavari.He asked people not to commute by country boats in the river.The state disaster management authority in a release said control rooms had been opened in East and West Godavari districts while two relief camps set up in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari.The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (Incois) has advised fishermen not to venture into sea along and off the Andhra coast as high swell waves in the range of 2.5 to 3 metres were expected till August 19.The state of the sea would be rough to very rough, it warned.Strong surface winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 45 to 50 kmph were likely along and off coastal AP, it said.