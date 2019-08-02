Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Godavari River Still in Spate, Leaves Over 30 Villages in Andhra Pradesh Inundated

The district administration is on constant vigil and making arrangements for possible evacuation of people from the villages if the flood-level rises further.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Godavari River Still in Spate, Leaves Over 30 Villages in Andhra Pradesh Inundated
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Loading...

Amaravati: A surge of the flood in Godavari river on Friday evening left over 30 villages in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh inundated.

The district administration is on constant vigil and making arrangements for possible evacuation of people from the villages if the flood-level rises further.

East Godavari district joint collector Lakshmisha told PTI over phone that the situation remained under control as of now though the flood-level was apparently increasing.

"In the morning, the flood receded and again started increasing by late evening. Thankfully, the rain has stopped but we have kept everything ready to possibly shift the people to safer places, Lakshmisha said.

Essential commodities, including milk, were being supplied to the affected villagers through the Civil Supplies Department.

Road communication and power supply to the marooned villages, however, remained cut off.

Inflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram remained steady since Friday evening at 7.12 lakh cusecs.

The water resources department personnel have been discharging 7.11 lakh cusecs from the barrage into the Bay of

Bengal.

At the under-construction Polavaram, upstream of the Cotton Barrage, floodwater was being let out over the spillway to alleviate the threat of submergence of villages in the project area, water resources department said.

With river Krishna on the other side, an average of over 1.93 lakh cusecs of water was flowing into the Srisailam reservoir following heavy discharge from upstream reservoirs of Almatti, Narayanpur and Jurala.

About 2.30 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged from Almatti in Karnataka while 1.87 lakh cusecs was flowing from downstream Jurala into Srisailam.

The Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (Aware) issued a moderate to heavy rainfall warning, valid till August 5, for five coastal

districts of the state.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea as the conditions in the Bay of Bengal would be rough, with tides touching a height of 2.5 to 4 metres, Aware said in a press release.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari would receive moderate to heavy rainfall under the influence of monsoon low, with gusty winds

of 50-70 kmph.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram