Godavari River Water Level Crosses 50ft Mark at Bhadrachalam, Inches Towards Danger Mark

New Delhi: The Godavari river with all its tributaries saw sudden surge of water and crossed the 50-feet mark, which is two feet above the second flood warning level, for the first time this season at Bhadrachalam in Telangana at 8pm on Sunday, inching closer to the danger mark (third flood warning level) of 53 feet.

The river, including Indravati in the upper reaches of the river in spate, crossed the first warning level of 43 feet around 12.30 am and second warning level of 48 feet at noon on Sunday. By 8 pm, about 12.10 lakh cusecs of water was flowing at Bhadrachalam and Kaleswaram and Medigadda witnessed a heavy flow of water, The Hindu reported.

The water level of Godavari river is expected to cross the 53 feet by Monday morning. The Central Water Commission (CWC) Lower Godavari Division has issued a yellow flood alert late on Sunday evening.

Following heavy rainfall and flooding of low-level culverts at Turubaka, Kudunuru and Jodichelakala areas in Charla and other Agency mandals, road connectivity to remote habitations in the tribal hinterland of Bhadrachalam Agency was hit.

Residents of low-lying areas in areas like Burgumpahad, Charla, Dummugudem, Aswapuram and Manuguru were asked to move to safe places. Control rooms have also been opened in Bhadrachalam sub-collectorate in Bhadrachalam and collector office in Kothagudem.

The river waters inundated the bathing ghats, which merged with the seepage water from the sluice gates of the Karakatta (flood bank) and drain water around the Vista shopping complex, the report said. Six high capacity pumps were pressed into service for draining out the stagnant water from areas around the Vista complex.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Srisailam dam on the Krishna river is slowly rising and stood at 882 feet against the full reservoir level of 885 feet on Sunday evening. If the inflows continue, the dam will be filled for a second time this season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.