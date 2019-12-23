Take the pledge to vote

Godda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Amit Kumar Mandal of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Godda (गोड्डा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

December 23, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
17. Godda (गोड्डा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Godda (गोड्डा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Godda is part of 3. Godda Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.68%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,88,184 eligible electors, of which 1,50,027 were male, 1,38,155 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Godda, there are 7380 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3632 are male, 3747 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 5071 voters in the 80+ age category and 2997 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Godda Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Amit Kumar Mandal
AJSU
--
--
Awadhesh Kumar Singh
BSP
--
--
Pradip Kumar Pandit
JVMP
--
--
Phool Kumari
NCP
--
--
Babita Devi
RJD
--
--
Sanjay Prasad Yadav
JJPA
--
--
Gyaneshwar Jha
JD(U)
--
--
Ravindra Mahto
AAP
--
--
Rabindra Shankar Mishra
IND
--
--
Pritam Kumar Gadia
IND
--
--
Pritam Singh
IND
--
--
Ritesh Singh
AB
--
--
Anil Kumar Mahto
Peace Party
--
--
Noor Hassan

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,70,793 eligible electors, of which 1,43,328 were male, 1,27,464 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,40,715.

Godda has an elector sex ratio of 920.87.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Raghu Nandan Mandal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 34486 votes which was 19.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.7% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of RJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8,755 votes which was 6.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 31.06% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 17. Godda Assembly segment of Godda Lok Sabha constituency. Godda Parliament seat was won by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 25 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.09%, while it was 58.18% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 397 polling stations in 17. Godda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 344.

Extent: 17. Godda constituency comprises of the following areas of Godda district of Jharkhand: Godda police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Burhikura, Dammajhilua, Sandrnara, Nonbatta, Makhni, Pathra and Punsiya) and Pathargama police station in Godda sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Godda is: 24.8873 87.2206.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Godda results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

