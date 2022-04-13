Goddess Kali, Lord Shiva And Mazar Worshipped Together in West Bengal's Burdwan

In the West Burdwan district of West Bengal, a message of communal harmony has been carried by the residents having no communal feelings while worshipping one community by giving respect to the other. The Goddess Kali, Lord Shiva, and a Muslim Mazar are worshipped together by the Hindus of Burdwan town with communal harmony.

Mayur Mahal is the locality of Burdwan town where there are three different Gods on the same premise. There is a temple of Lord Shiva adjoining Goddess Kali. A few feet away, there exists a Muslim Mazar.

According to the local people, every year on the last Saturday of Bengali Chaitra month, the Kali puja is organized here. It’s an overnight puja named Raksha Kali puja. A Shiva temple is also there.

The Hindus arrange Pirbaba puja too. To celebrate the Pirbaba worship, the devotees of the Muslim community also come there and they also pay respect to the Hindu gods along with the Mazar. According to the local people, this practice has been going on for more than a century. During these three pujas, the relatives of the residents come to their hosts’ houses to take part in the festivities.

