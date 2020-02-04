Godhra Riots: SC Fixes April 14 for Hearing Zakia Jafri's Plea Against Clean Chit to PM Modi
On February 8, 2012, the SIT had filed a closure report giving a clean chit to Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was "no prosecutable evidence" against them.
File photo of Zakia Jafri
New Delhi: Saying that the matter had been adjourned many times and would have to be heard someday, the Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed April 14 for hearing a plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain MP Ehsan Jafri, which challenges the SIT clean chit given to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Godhra riots.
A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari posted the matter for hearing in April after Zakia's counsel sought an adjournment and urged the court to post it after the Holi vacation. When advocate Aparna Bhat, appearing for Zakia, told the court that the issue in the matter is contentious, the bench said, "It has been adjourned so many times, whatever it is, we will have to hear it someday. Take one date and make sure you all are available."
Zakia had filed a petition in the apex court in 2018 challenging the Gujarat High Court's October 5 order, rejecting her plea against the decision of the Special Investigation Team. Ehsan Jafri was among the 68 people killed in Gulberg Society on February 28, 2002, a day after the S-6 Coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra, killing 59 people and triggering riots in Gujarat.
On February 8, 2012, the SIT had filed a closure report giving a clean chit to Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was "no prosecutable evidence" against them.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni Bring to Life Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for Charity, See Pics
- In Pics: Bollywood Comes Out in Full Force on Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets