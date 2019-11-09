Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Godman Held for 'Communal' Graffiti Ahead of Ayodhya Land Dispute

An official said that the accused Rajendra Marathe alias Raju Maharaj painted a wall in Dhule city with words 'Shri Ram' on Friday. He was arrested immediately.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
Image for representation.

Dhule/Mumbai: A self-styled godman has been arrested over a 'communal' graffiti ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit in Dhule district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused Rajendra Marathe alias Raju Maharaj painted a wall in Dhule city with words "Shri Ram" on Friday, an official said, adding that he was arrested immediately.

Police have appealed people to maintain peace and harmony in view of the verdict which is being delivered on Saturday.

In a similar incident, Dhule Police had arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly writing an objectionable post on Facebook, saying the SC judgement would remove a "dark spot on the history."

