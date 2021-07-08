Going Against Govt Order, Rajasthan Private Body To Reopen Schools From July 16

Even as most of the states are gradually easing the Covid-19 restrictions and allowing normal life to get back on track, schools and colleges continue to remain shut across the country. In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot government is yet to decide on reopening the schools. However, the continuous delay has miffed the state’s private school body which is planning to restart physical classes from July 16 anyway.

Rajasthan School Shiksha Pariwar president Anil Sharma has written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that if the state government doesn’t reopen schools from July 16, then the private schools will restart physical classes for 6th-12th standards in their own capacity. Sharma noted that the continuous lockdowns have worsened the financial condition of private schools, and the institutions cannot remain shut anymore.

“Most of the children in rural areas are suffering without any physical classes. Hence, for their benefit and parents’ permission, we will start the schools from July 16 following Covid protocol of allowing 50% strength from Classes 6 to 12. If the government wants, they can arrest me,” Sharma was quoted as saying by Times of India which said his association represents 40,000 private schools.

He said the reopening of schools has become necessary as rural children could not attend online classes due to lack of internet and gadgets mandatory for digital education. Sharma said the private schools will take all the precautions while holding the physical classes.

The continuous decline in daily Covid-19 cases have led to the reopening of malls, markets, and private offices in Rajasthan. The situation has only improved in the last few weeks as the state continues to record daily cases under double digits. Rajasthan reported just 51 fresh infections on Wednesday while there was no Covid-related death. The number of active cases has gone down below 1000 and only 935 people are currently being treated for Covid-19 in Rajasthan.

