Gokalpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Surender Kumar from AAP is leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Gokalpur (गोकलपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and North East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Gokalpur is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Gokalpur in East Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout (74.23%) in the 2015 Assembly elections.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,34,556 eligible electors, of which 1,27,806 were male, 1,06,745 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gokalpur in 2020 is 835.21.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Gokalpur, there are a total of 4153 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,97,112 eligible electors, of which 1,09,005 were male, 88,034 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,740 eligible electors, of which 98,837 were male, 79,834 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,54,438 eligible electors, of which 86,283 were male, 68,099 female.

The number of service voters in Gokalpur in 2015 was 67. In 2013, there were 63 and in 2008 there were 56.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Fateh Singh of AAP won in this seat by defeating Ranjeet Singh of BJP by a margin of 31,968 votes which was 21.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 48.71% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Ranjeet Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Surendra Kumar of IND by a margin of 1,922 votes which was 1.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.24% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Surendra Kumar of BSP won in this seat defeating Balzor Singh of INC by a margin of 3,057 votes which was 3.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 28.89% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 68. Gokalpur Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. In 2013, 12 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 10 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Gokalpur are: Praveen Kumar (BSP), Fateh Singh (NCP), Ranjeet Singh (BJP), SP Singh (INC), Surendra Kumar (AAP), Ravi Kumar (PPID), Shanu Kumar (AAPP), Sunita Devi (NYP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.51%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 74.23%, while it was 71.68% in 2013. In 2008, 61.63% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -3.72%.

Gokalpur

GOKALPUR, EAST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 215 polling stations in 68. Gokalpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 180. In 2013 there were 176 polling stations and in 2008, there were 167.

Extent:

68. Gokalpur constituency comprises of the following areas of North East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 83 (Part) EB No. 163-200 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 85 (Part) Mandoli EB No. 92-149 and 153-155 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 86 Ward No. 86 (Urban) Karawal Nagar (Census Town), Jiwan Pur alias Johri Pur (Census Town), Ziauddin Pur (Census Town) and Gokal Pur (Census Town). . 4 municipal wards (Joharipur, Gokal Puri, Saboli, Harsh Vihar) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Gokalpur is 6.44 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110093, 110094

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Gokalpur is: 28°41'18.2"N 77°17'01.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gokalpur results.

Click here for live election results of Gokalpur Assembly seat and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.