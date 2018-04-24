English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gold Bars Worth Rs 2.59 Crore Seized from Dubai-Mumbai Jet Airways Flight
Acting on a specific input, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs searched a Jet Airways flight, which had arrived from Dubai, an official said.
The collective worth of the gold seized is Rs 2,59,04,146.
Mumbai: Gold bars worth over Rs 2.59 crore were recovered from a Jet Airways flight at the international airport in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Acting on a specific input, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs searched a Jet Airways flight, which had arrived from Dubai, an official said.
"During the course of rummaging, the AIU officials recovered six gold bars, each weighing one kilogram each, with foreign marking, and six gold pieces, each weighing 2,990 grams," the Customs official said.
He informed that the collective worth of the gold seized was Rs 2,59,04,146.
"The unclaimed gold bars were covered with black adhesive tape and were hidden below the cushion of two seats," the official said.
The official informed that the gold had been seized under provisions of the Customs Act due to the "reasonable belief" that it was being smuggled into the country. Further investigation into the matter was underway, he added.
Also Watch
Acting on a specific input, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs searched a Jet Airways flight, which had arrived from Dubai, an official said.
"During the course of rummaging, the AIU officials recovered six gold bars, each weighing one kilogram each, with foreign marking, and six gold pieces, each weighing 2,990 grams," the Customs official said.
He informed that the collective worth of the gold seized was Rs 2,59,04,146.
"The unclaimed gold bars were covered with black adhesive tape and were hidden below the cushion of two seats," the official said.
The official informed that the gold had been seized under provisions of the Customs Act due to the "reasonable belief" that it was being smuggled into the country. Further investigation into the matter was underway, he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Crossover Unveiled Ahead of Debut
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]
- Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45 - When The Master Spoke