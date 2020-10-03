Gold Chain Snatched From Govt Employee In Delhi

New Delhi: Three unidentified persons snatched the gold chain of a 51-year-old government employee in Prashant Vihar area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday evening around 5 pm.

Police said the victim, Shyam Chhabra, was on his way to a temple when the incident happened. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media.

In the video, Chhabra is seen feeding a stray animal when a person, apparently busy talking on the phone, collides with him. They get into an argument. Meanwhile, his two accomplices join him. The person snatches the chain from Chhabra and pushes him, causing him to fall on the road. He tried to chase the accused but they fled the spot on their bike.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections and investigation has been initiated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. Several teams have been formed and police are checking the CCTV footage near the spot to identify the accused or get some clue about them, Mishra said.

