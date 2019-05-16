English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gold Chain Snatched from Woman on Morning Walk in Delhi by Bike-borne Men
The woman, Roja (38), an employee of a multinational company based in Gurugram, was out for morning walk when two men on a motorcycle attacked her in the Inderpuri area on Monday.
Image for Representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A man was caught on camera snatching a gold chain from a woman on morning walk in West Delhi, prompting police to register a case.
The woman, Roja (38), an employee of a multinational company based in Gurugram, was out for morning walk when two men on a motorcycle attacked her in the Inderpuri area on Monday, said a senior police officer.
"A case has been registered and several suspects are under scanner. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the man who was caught in the CCTV camera footage," said the officer.
The woman tried to seek help from those present on the spot, but no one came forward, they said.
The woman, Roja (38), an employee of a multinational company based in Gurugram, was out for morning walk when two men on a motorcycle attacked her in the Inderpuri area on Monday, said a senior police officer.
"A case has been registered and several suspects are under scanner. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the man who was caught in the CCTV camera footage," said the officer.
The woman tried to seek help from those present on the spot, but no one came forward, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Fan Scorecards Redesigned in Anticipation of 500-run Totals
- Vicky Kaushal Cuts Burger and Fries Cake on 31st Birthday
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results