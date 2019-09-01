Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Gold Chains, Necklace, Among Precious Ornaments Found Missing From Andhra Pradesh Temple

The incident came to light when temple's head priest, Sadasiva Sarma, saw the doors of the temple unlocked and on entering the premises found a gold necklace, silver shield, silver lotus and two gold chains missing.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 7:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gold Chains, Necklace, Among Precious Ornaments Found Missing From Andhra Pradesh Temple
Representative image.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Precious ornaments touted to be worth several lakhs were found missing from Lord Neelakantheswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Saturday morning.

The incident came to light when temple's head priest, Sadasiva Sarma, saw the doors of the temple unlocked and on entering the premises found a gold necklace, silver shield, silver lotus and two gold chains missing. He immediately raised an alarm.

In his statement to the police, Sarma said he reached the temple at 4 am to perform every day rituals. “I saw the gate lock and locks of sanctum sanctorum opened. I called some villagers and upon partially opening the sanctorum doors, we discovered that some ornaments of the Almighty had been stolen," he was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

A two kg silver shield, a 250 gram silver lotus, a crown of Goddess weighing 250 grams, a 15-gram gold necklace of the Goddess, two sutra chains of five grams are missing, the priest said.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram