Gold Chains, Necklace, Among Precious Ornaments Found Missing From Andhra Pradesh Temple

Hyderabad: Precious ornaments touted to be worth several lakhs were found missing from Lord Neelakantheswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Saturday morning.

The incident came to light when temple's head priest, Sadasiva Sarma, saw the doors of the temple unlocked and on entering the premises found a gold necklace, silver shield, silver lotus and two gold chains missing. He immediately raised an alarm.

In his statement to the police, Sarma said he reached the temple at 4 am to perform every day rituals. “I saw the gate lock and locks of sanctum sanctorum opened. I called some villagers and upon partially opening the sanctorum doors, we discovered that some ornaments of the Almighty had been stolen," he was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

A two kg silver shield, a 250 gram silver lotus, a crown of Goddess weighing 250 grams, a 15-gram gold necklace of the Goddess, two sutra chains of five grams are missing, the priest said.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

