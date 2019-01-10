English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gold Gets Costlier, Crosses Rs 33,000 Mark Due to More Demand From Jewellers
Silver also followed the gold movement by rising Rs 410 to Rs 40,510 per kg on fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers.
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Gold rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as it crossed the Rs 33,000-mark at Rs 33,070 per 10 gram, gaining Rs 270 at the bullion market here due to increased demand from local jewellers, according to All India Sarafa Association.
Silver also followed the gold movement by rising Rs 410 to Rs 40,510 per kg on fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers. Traders said with the rupee hovering around Rs 70 against dollar, the gold was in demand as a safe haven to mitigate the risk and support from local jewellers aided the gain in the prices of yellow metal.
Besides, firm trend overseas helped the rise in the gold prices, they added. Globally, gold traded higher at $1,294.97 an ounce and silver rose to $15.74 an ounce in New York. The yellow metal rose Rs 300 in the previous three days.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities rose Rs 270 each to Rs 33,070 and Rs 32,920 per 10 grams, respectively. Similarly, sovereign gold advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 25,300 per piece of eight grams. Silver-ready jumped Rs 410 to Rs 40,510 per kg, while weekly based delivery gained Rs 367 to Rs 39,700 per kg.
Silver coins, too, were in demand and traded higher at Rs 78,000 for buying and Rs 79,000 for selling of 100 pieces, as against the previous level of Rs 77,000 and Rs 78,000, respectively.
Silver also followed the gold movement by rising Rs 410 to Rs 40,510 per kg on fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers. Traders said with the rupee hovering around Rs 70 against dollar, the gold was in demand as a safe haven to mitigate the risk and support from local jewellers aided the gain in the prices of yellow metal.
Besides, firm trend overseas helped the rise in the gold prices, they added. Globally, gold traded higher at $1,294.97 an ounce and silver rose to $15.74 an ounce in New York. The yellow metal rose Rs 300 in the previous three days.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities rose Rs 270 each to Rs 33,070 and Rs 32,920 per 10 grams, respectively. Similarly, sovereign gold advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 25,300 per piece of eight grams. Silver-ready jumped Rs 410 to Rs 40,510 per kg, while weekly based delivery gained Rs 367 to Rs 39,700 per kg.
Silver coins, too, were in demand and traded higher at Rs 78,000 for buying and Rs 79,000 for selling of 100 pieces, as against the previous level of Rs 77,000 and Rs 78,000, respectively.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results