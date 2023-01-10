Gold in Chocolate Powder to Dollars in Pan Masala Pouch: The Bizarre but Failed Smuggling Techniques

The seizure of prohibited items at airports is fairly common. However, in the recent past, airport officials have been busting quite the unusual and bizarre ways in which items like drugs, money, arms, and gold are smuggled into the country.

Most recently, the Mumbai Airport Customs on Monday caught hold of an Indian passenger carrying 2.81 Kg cocaine worth Rs 28.10 Crore concealed in a duffle bag. A video of the bust went viral on social media, and showed the cocaine being hidden and sewed up in the lining of the duffle bag.

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs y’day arrested an Indian pax carrying 2.81 Kg cocaine worth Rs 28.10 Cr, concealed in a duffle bag. Probe shows that pax was lured to carry drugs by persons whom he met only over social media. He was honey trapped to indulge in smuggling: Customs pic.twitter.com/oCxBG5F2CP— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

Here are some recent instances where a bust of prohibited items left everyone shocked:



On Monday (January 9), the Customs department officials at Tiruchirappalli international airport seized gold worth ₹21.55 lakh including 211 grams of gold in powder form mixed with chocolate powder, an ANI report said. A passenger, who arrived from Dubai in an Air India’s flight, was intercepted by customs officials during checking.



On Saturday (January 7), a man who arrived on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-460 was held and a detailed search of his bag led to the discovery of 1.596 kilograms of cocaine concealed in the buttons of kurtas.



On the same day in a separate case, the Mumbai Airport Customs Zonal Unit III also netted 4.47 kilograms of heroin valued at ₹31.29 crores.

Continuing the drive against drugs smuggling, Mumbai Airport Customs seized 4.47 Kg Heroin valued at Rs 31.29 Cr & 1.596 Kg Cocaine valued at Rs 15.96 Cr in two separate cases. Heroin was concealed in documents folder covers whereas Cocaine was concealed in the clothes buttons. pic.twitter.com/shUkxJFUJ7— Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) January 6, 2023

On Monday (January 9), a passenger was caught on the Kolkata airport with 40,000$ concealed in packets of ‘pan masala’. The passenger was headed to Bangkok but was busted by airport officials. When they searched his checked-in luggage, they found $40,000 (Rs 32,78,000) packed as two ten-dollar bills each inside the sachets, NDTV reported.

In the latest case from Mumbai airport on Tuesday, reports suggest that the passenger was “honey-trapped" by someone he met on social media. Investigation has so far revealed that the passenger had carried the Cocaine in the duffle bag on being lured by a woman he met on Facebook, first with a job opportunity, and later through intimate conversations.

The passenger carried the contraband from Addis Ababa, and the cocaine was concealed in cloth samples the passenger was carrying to Delhi. The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

