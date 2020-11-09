Gold Increases While Slight Decline in Silver Today; Here Are the Rates of Precious Metals

The price of the precious yellow metal has increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams today for both the qualities of the gold.

It stands at Rs 51,190 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 52,190 for the same quantity of 24-carat gold, as per Good Returns. These prices have been collected from reputed jewellers of the country.

There is a rise of Rs 10 in the prices of both the qualities of gold, however, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is less than the national trend. It can be purchased at Rs 50,460 per 10 grams while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 55,040 in Delhi.

In West Bengal’s Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 10 for both the qualities of gold. For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the price stands at Rs 49,510 while for 24-carat gold, it is Rs 52,710.

The price of 22-carat gold in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai is low as compared to other cities. After an increase of Rs 10, the price is at Rs 48,850 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 53,160 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

In the international market, there is an increase of USD 5.60 in the gold spot price today. The price per ounce stands at USD 1,955.40.

Over a period of one month, the performance of gold has improved in the international market. There is a gain of 1.27 percent which means the price has improved by USD 24.50.

In the national market, there is a slight decrease in the price of silver. It stands at Rs 654 per 10 grams today after a decrease of Rs 0.10. One kilogram of silver can be purchased at Rs 65,400 in different cities of the country like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The price of silver in Chennai is, however, more than in other cities where it stands at Rs 70,000 per 10 grams.