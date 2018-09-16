GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Rs 7 Crore Looted at Gun Point from Amritsar Shop

President of Amritsar Jewellers Association Kale Shah said more than hundred traders shut down their business establishments after the incident.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2018, 8:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Rs 7 Crore Looted at Gun Point from Amritsar Shop
Representative image.(Photo: Reuters/Sivaram V)
Loading...
Amritsar: Gold ornaments and cash worth Rs seven crore was looted Saturday at gun point from a well known jewellery shop here, police said.

The incident occurred at Prem Kumar Jewellers, a famous gold trader in the Guru Bazar Market here.

Police said around five masked men looted the gold ornaments and cash worth Rs seven crore at gun point.

They fled the scene after firing gun shots. They also took away CCTV camera installed at the showroom, the police said.

Senior police officers reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

President of Amritsar Jewellers Association Kale Shah said more than hundred traders shut down their business establishments after the incident.

Police said various police teams have been searching places to nab the accused.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...