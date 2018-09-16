English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Rs 7 Crore Looted at Gun Point from Amritsar Shop
President of Amritsar Jewellers Association Kale Shah said more than hundred traders shut down their business establishments after the incident.
Representative image.(Photo: Reuters/Sivaram V)
Amritsar: Gold ornaments and cash worth Rs seven crore was looted Saturday at gun point from a well known jewellery shop here, police said.
The incident occurred at Prem Kumar Jewellers, a famous gold trader in the Guru Bazar Market here.
Police said around five masked men looted the gold ornaments and cash worth Rs seven crore at gun point.
They fled the scene after firing gun shots. They also took away CCTV camera installed at the showroom, the police said.
Senior police officers reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
President of Amritsar Jewellers Association Kale Shah said more than hundred traders shut down their business establishments after the incident.
Police said various police teams have been searching places to nab the accused.
