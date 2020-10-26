Gold Price Drops While Silver Remains Unchanged; Know the Rate in Your City

Gold is a precious metal and people often give it to each other during festivals or at weddings. With the arrival of the festive season, those who are interested in investing in gold today should know that the prices of 10 grams of this expensive yellow metal dropped by Rs 150 today.

10 grams of 22-carat gold now costs Rs 50,050. To buy the same quantity of 24-carat gold, one has to spend Rs 51,050 today in India, as per Good Returns.

Deviating from the national trend, gold price increased in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. The increase is of Rs 110 for 22-carat gold which is now priced at Rs 47,220 per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 240 per 10 grams, raising the cost to Rs 51,150 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of gold remained unchanged today. 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,400 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,890. In the last 10 days, gold price in Delhi has only increased except for October 23 and 24 when it dropped. On October 23, the price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 1,120 and was available for purchase at Rs 53,000.

Kolkata’s gold showed a gain of Rs 10 per 10 grams. The price stands at Rs 50,110 for 22-carat gold and Rs 51,710 for 24-carat gold. The price of gold has been minor fluctuations in Kolkata. However, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold had fallen to 51,300 after a decline of Rs 1,470.

The international market again saw a decline in gold spot price today. It is showing a decline of USD 2.70, making the price stand at USD 1,898.60 per ounce. However, despite today’s fall, the historical performance of gold has improved in the international market. It gained USD 36.70 and increased by 1.99 percent.

The price of the silver metal showed no change today from yesterday’s price and stands at Rs 625 per 10 grams. It remained the same across all the tier-1 cities of the country.