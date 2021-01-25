Gold Price for January 25: Know the Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

The price of gold has witnessed a marginal decline on the first day of the week that is Monday, January 25, whereas the rate of silver remained the same in the market. The amount one will have to pay for purchasing one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 4,832 after decreasing by Re 1, according to the rates collected from Good Returns. Similarly, with a reduction of Rs 10, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stands at Rs 48,320.

Following the same trend, the rates of 24-carat gold are on the decline as well. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 49,320 after a fall of Rs 10. There is a difference of Rs 1,000 on comparing the prices of 22- carat gold of 10 grams from that of 24-carat of 10 grams.

Depending on the carats and mood of the market, the cost of the metals also varies in almost every city in the country. Read on to know the details:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,080 per 10 grams, whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will need Rs 52,450.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 46,530 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold comes at Rs 50,780. The city is comparatively less expensive for purchasing gold than the national capital.

Kolkata: You will need more money for buying 22-carat gold in the city as it is costlier than that of in Delhi and Chennai. The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,650, while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 51,350.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 48,320, while you will have to pay Rs 49,320 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold decreased by 0.08 percent to USD 1,854.00 per ounce on Monday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 1.31 percent which is equivalent to USD 24.70.

Silver prices

If you are planning to buy any silver jewellery, then you will have to spend an amount of Rs 667 per 10 grams as there has been no change in its prices.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

The cost of one kilogram of the metal remained the same in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 66,700. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 71,400.