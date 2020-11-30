Gold Price Moves Up By Rs 10 to Reach Rs 48,250, Silver Stands at Rs 59,100

The price of 24-carat gold today increased by Rs 10, from Rs 48,240 per 10 gram to Rs 48,250 per 10 gram on Monday, November 30. On the other hand, the price of 22-carat gold is standing at Rs 47,250 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns. Yesterday, it was at Rs 47,240 per 10 gram.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 51,540 per 10 gram and Rs 48,250 per 10 gram, while the price of 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,160 per 10 gram and Rs 47,250 per 10 gram. In Chennai, the price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs 45,750 per 10 gram and Rs 49,910 per 10 gram.

The price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kolkata stands at 49,820 per 10 gram and Rs 52,020 per 10 gram. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,010 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 49,100 per 10 gram.

In Kerala and Pune, 22-carat gold is coming at Rs 45,010 per 10 gram and Rs 47,250 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,100 per 10 gram and Rs 48,250 per 10 gram. The price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Ahmedabad is Rs 48,210 per 10 gram and Rs 50,210 per 10 gram.

December gold futures on MCX today decreased 0.85 per cent to Rs 48,106 per 10 gm. According to Business Standard, the demand of gold jewellery is expected to shrink by 35 per cent in terms of volume this fiscal due to the COVID-19 pandemic and high prices.

However, the demand may improve in the second half of this fiscal after decreasing in the first two quarters, the news website reported, quoting ratings agency Icra.

On Monday, the price of one kilogram of silver fell by Rs 100, from Rs 59,200 to Rs 59,100. On MCX, silver December futures stood at Rs 59,100 per kilogram.