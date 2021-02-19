Gold Price on February 19: Check Out the Rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata Here

The gold price on February 19 remained the same in India as on February 18. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,690 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 46,690. Although there is no change in price as per the national trend, the rate of gold in Delhi has decreased on February 19. Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be bought for Rs 45,550 after a decrease of Rs 350 in its price. The price of 24-carat gold in the city is Rs 49,690 per ten grams after it decreased by Rs 380 on Friday, February 19.

As per Good Returns, the price in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai has decreased by Rs 140 and Rs 160 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold, respectively. For purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold, investors will be paying Rs 43,800 in the city while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 47,780.

In Kolkata, after a slight decrease of Rs 10, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,160 per 10 grams. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,860. With a decrease of Rs 350, 22-carat gold in Bengaluru can be purchased for Rs 43,400. The same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 47,350 after a decrease of Rs 380 in its price.

Internationally, the gold spot price has dropped by USD 7. It now costs USD 1,768.30 per ounce. The historical performance of gold over the last 30 days has also decreased by USD 70.90 which is equivalent to 3.85 percent.

Silver Rate in India has decreased by Rs 6 per 10 grams and the metal now costs Rs 690. In all the major cities of the country like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and others, silver costs Rs 69,000 for 10 grams while in Chennai and Hyderabad, the price per kg is Rs 74,300.