Gold Price Hits 8-Month Low, Falls by Rs 10,000 from August; Check Rates Here

Gold prices on February 22 reached their lowest levels in the last eight months. On Monday, gold futures rose 0.3% to Rs 46,340 per 10 grams.

On the other hand, silver prices soared 0.8% to reach Rs 69,590 per kg on the MCX on Monday.

The rate of metal also changes in different cities of the country depending on the national trend. To know the gold prices in various cities read the details provided below:

Delhi: The price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 45,410 per 10 grams in the national capital. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold one will have to pay Rs 49,440.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 43,770 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 47,750.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,560 in the city while it is Rs 48,310 for 24-carat gold.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 45,130, while you will have to pay Rs 46,130 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold decreased by 0.01 percent to USD 1,784.40 per ounce on Monday. Whereas, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has declined by 3.83 percent which is equivalent to USD 71.10.

Silver Prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 690 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Monday as the prices of the metal did not witness any changes compared to the rate of the previous day.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities

The rate of the metal in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is same for one kilogram i.e. Rs 69,000. Whereas, in Chennai and Hyderabad you need to pay Rs 73,800 for the same. Those who are planning to buy the metal can notice that it is more expensive in Chennai and Hyderabad than that in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.