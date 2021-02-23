Gold Price on February 23: Rates Hikes Marginally in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Both the gold and silver prices on Tuesday, February 23, witnessed a marginal hike as the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,547, after an increase of Re 1. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 45,470 after witnessing a hike of Rs 10. According to Good Returns, the rate of 24-carat gold also surged following the market trend as for 10 grams, the price is Rs 46,470, riding by Rs 10. However, there is always a difference of Rs 1,000 in the prices of 24-carat gold and 22-carat metal.

Depending on the national trend, the rate of metal also changes in different cities of the country. Here is the list of prices in various cities for your reference:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 45,410 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold one will have to pay Rs 49,530.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 43,950 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 47,950.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,570 in the city while it is Rs 48,320 for 24-carat gold.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 45,470, while you will have to pay Rs 46,470 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.19 percent to USD 1,814.00 per ounce on Tuesday. Whereas, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has declined by 2.24 percent which is equivalent to USD 41.50.

Silver Prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 705 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Tuesday as the prices of the metal witnessed an increase of Rs 13 compared to the rates on the previous day.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities

The rate of the metal in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata stood the same for one kilogram i.e. Rs 70,500. Whereas, in Chennai and Hyderabad you need to pay Rs 74,400 for the same. Those who are planning to buy the metal may note that it is more expensive in Chennai and Hyderabad than that in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.