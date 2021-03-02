Gold Price Today: Rate Rises Marginally in Metro Cities

Both the gold and silver prices on Tuesday, March 2, increased marginally as the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,494, after witnessing a rise of Re 1 from the earlier rate of Rs 4,493. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 44,940 after witnessing a hike of Rs 10 from Rs 44,930. According to Good Returns, the rate of 24-carat gold also increased following the market trend as for 10 grams, the price is Rs 45,940, rising by Rs 10. People who want to purchase the metal can notice that there is always a difference of Rs 1,000 in the rates of 24-carat gold and 22-carat metal.

Following the national trend, the rate of metal also changes in different cities of the country. Know the price of here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 45,200 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold one will have to pay Rs 49,300.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 43,550 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 47,510.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,460 in the city while it is Rs 48,340 for 24-carat gold.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 44,940, while you will have to pay Rs 45,940 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold decreased by 0.78 percent to USD 1,711.40 per ounce on Tuesday. Whereas, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has declined by 7.40 percent which is equivalent to USD 136.70.

Silver Prices

Compared to the cost of the metal on the previous day, the Silver price has witnessed a nominal hike of 0.10 as the rate stood at Rs 675.10 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities

You will have to pay Rs 68,200 for buying silver ornaments or jewellery in Delhi, and Kolkata as the rate of one kilogram of the metal is the same in these cities. While, in Mumbai, the rate is Rs 67, 510. Whereas, in Chennai and Hyderabad you need to pay more that is Rs 73,300 for the same quantity of metal.