Gold Price Today: Rates Decline Marginally in Metro Cities

Both the gold and silver prices on Friday, February 26 declined marginally as the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,575, after a fall of Rs 2 from the earlier rate of Rs 4,577. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 45,750 after witnessing a decline of Rs 20 from Rs 45,770. According to Good Returns, the rate of 24-carat gold also decreased following the market trend as for 10 grams, the price is Rs 46,750, falling by Rs 20. However, on observing the costs you can see that there is always a difference of Rs 1,000 in the rates of 24-carat gold and 22-carat metal.

Following the national trend, the rate of metal also varies in various cities of the country. Know the price of the metal mentioned below for your reference:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 45,550 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold one will have to pay Rs 49,690.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 43,720 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 47,710.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,950 in the city while it is Rs 48,650 for 24-carat gold.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 45,750, while you will have to pay Rs 46,750 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.15 percent to USD 1,772.80 per ounce on Friday. Whereas, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has declined by 4.20 percent which is equivalent to USD 77.80.

Silver prices

Compared to the cost of the metal on the previous day, the Silver price has witnessed a fall of Rs 3.10 and is standing at Rs 702 per 10 grams on Friday compared to Rs 705.10 on Thursday.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

You will have to pay Rs 70,200 for buying silver ornaments or jewelry in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata as the rate of one kilogram of the metal is the same in these cities. Whereas, in Chennai and Hyderabad you need to pay more that is Rs 75,000 for the same quantity of metal.