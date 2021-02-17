Gold Price Today: Rates Hike in Metro Cities, Silver Also on Increase

Both the gold and silver prices on Wednesday, February 17 witnessed a marginal increase as the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,623 after a hike of Rs 23. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 46,230 increasing by Rs 230. According to Good Returns, the rate of 24-carat gold also surged following the market trend as for 10 grams, the price is Rs 47,230, up by Rs 230. The rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,000 more than that of the 22-carat on the comparison.

The rate of metal also changes in different cities of the country. Know the details here:

Delhi: The price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,400 per 10 grams in the national capital. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold one will have to pay Rs 50,620.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 44,640 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 48,700.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,720 in the city while it is Rs 49,420 for 24-carat gold.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 46,230, while you will have to pay Rs 47,230 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold decreased by 0.08 percent to USD 1,792.00 per ounce on Wednesday. Whereas, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has declined by 2.00 percent which is equivalent to USD 36.60.

Silver prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 702.00 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Wednesday as the prices of the metal increased by Rs 4.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

The rate of the metal in major metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata remained same i.e. Rs 70,200 for one kilogram of silver. Whereas, in Chennai and Hyderabad you need Rs 75,000 for the same. Those who want to buy can observe that the metal is more expensive in Chennai and Hyderabad than that in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.