Gold Prices Drop in Delhi on November 18, Check Out the Rates in Other Cities

On November 18, the prices of gold went up by Rs 190. Both 22-carat and 24-carat gold have shown an increase in their price. 22-carat gold costs Rs 4,994 per gram today.

According to Good Returns, the prices are collected from the reputed jewellers of the country. The price for 22-carat gold per 10 grams today is Rs 49,940 while 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,940. Gold in Mumbai costs Rs 49,940 for 10 grams of 22-carat while the same quantity for 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,940.

However, unlike the national trend, gold prices in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai have dipped by Rs 200 for both the qualities of the yellow metal. From yesterday’s Rs 48,210, the price has now fallen to Rs 48,010 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the price is at Rs 52,390 today in Chennai.

In Delhi as well, the price has dropped by Rs 100 for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold. If you want to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold then it can be bought at Rs 49,650 while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,610.

In Kolkata, there is a slight increase of Rs 10 in the price of both the qualities of gold. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased to Rs 49,090, while that of 24-carat gold is Rs 54,430.

Internationally, spot gold price has fallen by USD 3.30 and stands at USD 1,876.70 today. In the last 30 days, the performance of the precious metal has decreased by 1.16 percent which means USD 22.10.

Silver showed no change in its price on November 18. It stands at Rs 636.10 for 10 grams of the metal.

A kilogram of silver can be purchased in most major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for Rs 63,610, however, the price in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar is Rs 68,100.