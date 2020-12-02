Gold Prices Drop in Kolkata on December 2, Check Rate in Your City Here

The precious metal, gold is the choice of many investors. Prices of both 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold have dropped by Rs 320 on December 2.

As per Good Returns, the prices have been taken from reputed jewellers of the country. Today, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 46,920, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,920.

Although nationally the prices have reduced, in the city of Chennai, gold prices have gone up. There is an increase of Rs 70 in the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold. It now costs Rs 45,260. Price of 24-carat gold has also increased by Rs 80 per 10 grams and it can now be bought at Rs 49,380.

In the capital city of the country, Delhi, prices of gold have increased. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 200, so it can now be bought at Rs 47,050. On the other hand, 24-carat gold will now cost Rs 51,320, after an increase of Rs 220 per 10 grams.

The price of gold in West Bengal’s Kolkata has drastically reduced. In the city, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 47,410 after the price has reduced by Rs 1,420. Not only this, there is also a decrease of Rs 520 in the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold. It is now priced at Rs 50,510.

Internationally, the gold spot price per ounce has reduced by USD 5.50 and the price today stands at USD 1809.70.

Price of silver has increased by Rs 11 per 10 grams today. It can now be purchased at Rs 602 per 10 grams. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, the metal can be purchased at Rs 60,200 per kilogram. On the other hand, silver is more expensive in cities like Chennai, where it can be bought at Rs 64,800 and in Hyderabad, where it is priced at Rs 64,600.