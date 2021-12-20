CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Gold Seized from Coffee Flask, Linings of Inner-wear & Masala Bottles At Mumbai Airport; One Arrested

One Kenyan woman was arrested as she was carrying gold in large quantity while others were allowed to go. (Representational image from Reuters)

A total of 3.80 kg gold worth a few crores was seized. One Kenyan woman was arrested as she was carrying gold in large quantity.

Customs officials at the Mumbai international airport seized 3.80 kg undeclared gold concealed in coffee powder bottles and some private items from a group of Kenyan women who had arrived from Sharjah and arrested one of them, an official said on Sunday.

He said the officials checked 18 Kenyan women at the airport before seizing the gold. The gold in the form of bars, wires and powder was concealed in coffee powder bottles, linings of inner-wear, footwear and masala bottles being carried by the women.

A total of 3.80 kg gold worth a few crores was seized, he said. One Kenyan woman was arrested as she was carrying gold in large quantity while others were allowed to go, he added.

first published:December 20, 2021, 19:37 IST