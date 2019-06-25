Take the pledge to vote

Gold, Silver, Revolver and 58 Bullets Seized from IMA Office in Bengaluru

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, in a video clip Sunday purportedly offered to surrender before police and reveal 'big names', who he alleged were behind its downfall and feared they would kill him.

PTI

June 25, 2019
Gold, Silver, Revolver and 58 Bullets Seized from IMA Office in Bengaluru
Representative Image
Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged IMA Jewels ponzi scheme fraud has seized various items, including a revolver, 58 bullets and a huge quantity of gold and silver jewellery and diamonds.

An SIT statement said 41.62 kg of gold, 72.64 kg silver and Rs 13.45 lakh cash, a 15.4-carat diamond and 60 carats of precious gems were also seized during a raid at one of IMA's offices at Shivajinagar here on Monday.

The SIT searched two more IMA offices at Tilaknagar and Yashwanthpur in the city Tuesday, officials said.

The details of the searches would be revealed later, they said.

IMA owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan has reportedly fled to Dubai, leaving thousands of investors in the lurch.

On June 20, the Enforcement Directorate had issued a summons to Khan, asking him to appear before it on June 24.

Khan, in a video clip Sunday purportedly offered to surrender before police and reveal 'big names', who he alleged were behind its downfall and feared they would kill him.

