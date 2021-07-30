Gold Trader Looted by Bike-Borne Criminals in UP’s Gorakhpur

A gold trader was looted by bike-borne miscreants near the border of Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. The thieves escaped with a bag containing 200 gm gold and three mobile phones. The value of the gold jewellery is estimated at around Rs 8 lakh. The incident happened when the trader was returning from Gorakhpur to Siddharthnagar with his family in a car. Police have arrested the car driver for his alleged role in the robbery.

According to Arvind Nath Verma, the bullion trader, the thieves on the bike stopped their car requesting for help saying the tyre of their two-wheeler was punctured. As soon as the driver got out and tried to check the tyre, the thieves picked the bag from the car and fled with the valuables.

The incident happened near the Hadwa bridge under the Campierganj police station area. ADG Akhil Kumar, police chief of Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts, and SP North reached the spot. Due to the suspicious behavior of the driver, the police have taken him into custody and are investigating the matter. While the police teams of Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts have been deployed for the arrest of the missing thieves.

Police said the victim is a resident of Shohratgarh in Siddharthnagar district and was returning home from Gorakhpur along with his family by car around 11 pm on Wednesday when the incident took place. He is a trader in the bullion market and works with his wife.

Campierganj police station in-charge Naveen Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered in the matter, adding that the miscreants will be arrested soon. the authorities are suspecting the role of the driver in the crime as he easily stopped the car at 11 in the night to help strangers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here