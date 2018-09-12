GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gold, Wealth of Kerala Temples Can Help Rebuild Flood-hit State, Suggests BJP MP Udit Raj

Over 400 people died in the deluge in Kerala last month and massive rebuilding efforts are underway at present.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2018, 9:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gold, Wealth of Kerala Temples Can Help Rebuild Flood-hit State, Suggests BJP MP Udit Raj
BJP MP Udit Raj. (Twitter @Dr_Uditraj)
Loading...
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udit Raj has suggested that the “gold and wealth” of three prominent temples in Kerala could be used for helping the people of the state, which was devastated by floods last month.

“The Gold & Wealth of Padmanabha, Sabarimala, Guruvayur is more than 1 lakh crores & to compensate the losses of 21 thousand Crores is for less than temples wealth. What is use of such and wealth. When people are dying and crying (sic),” the Dalit leader said in a tweet.

The North West Delhi MP has urged the public to make this demand. Over 400 people died in the deluge in Kerala last month and massive rebuilding efforts are underway at present. The Centre has released Rs 600 crore to the flood-hit state. Various state governments have donated to help Kerala.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier demanded Rs 2,000 crore on an immediate-basis from the Centre, while pegging losses at around Rs 20,000 crore.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...