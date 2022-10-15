CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Gold Worth Rs 1.7 Crore in Paste Form Seized at Airport in Kerala
1-MIN READ

Gold Worth Rs 1.7 Crore in Paste Form Seized at Airport in Kerala

PTI

Last Updated: October 15, 2022, 15:17 IST

Kozhikode, India

The passengers had arrived from Doha on Friday (Representational Image: PTI)

The passengers had arrived from Doha on Friday (Representational Image: PTI)

The gold was concealed in the body of the passengers, both natives of Kasargod, and they were arrested, officials said

A total of 3.4 kg of gold, worth Rs 1.7 crore, has been seized from two passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport here, according to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials here on Saturday. The yellow metal was found in paste form, the officials said. The passengers had arrived from Doha on Friday, they said.

The gold was concealed in the body of the passengers, both natives of Kasargod, and they were arrested, officials said. “The DRI had received a tip-off that these passengers were carriers and would attempt to smuggle gold through the airport.The officers, acting on the information, mounted surveillance at the airport and nabbed both the carriers,” a DRI statement said.

On October 11, a similar gold-smuggling attempt was made and 3.6 kg of gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized, the statement said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 15, 2022, 15:17 IST
last updated:October 15, 2022, 15:17 IST