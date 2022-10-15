Gold Worth Rs 1.7 Crore in Paste Form Seized at Airport in Kerala

A total of 3.4 kg of gold, worth Rs 1.7 crore, has been seized from two passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport here, according to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials here on Saturday. The yellow metal was found in paste form, the officials said. The passengers had arrived from Doha on Friday, they said.

The gold was concealed in the body of the passengers, both natives of Kasargod, and they were arrested, officials said. “The DRI had received a tip-off that these passengers were carriers and would attempt to smuggle gold through the airport.The officers, acting on the information, mounted surveillance at the airport and nabbed both the carriers,” a DRI statement said.

On October 11, a similar gold-smuggling attempt was made and 3.6 kg of gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized, the statement said.

