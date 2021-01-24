Gold Worth Rs 1.75 Crore Seized at Chennai Airport; 5 Arrested

A total of 3.46 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.75 crore were seized at the airport here and five air passengers, who arrived from Dubai, arrested in this connection, Customs Department said on Sunday. The authorities, based on specific intelligence, intercepted the passengers hailing from Tamil Nadu and confiscated the precious metal in paste form concealed in their rectums, a Customs official said.

Gold in cut bits form in their pant pockets was also recovered from them, Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry said in a press release. On further examination of the baggage, the sleuths recovered 75 cartons of cigarettes and used laptops, the release said.

In total, 3.46 kgs of the gold worth Rs 1.75 crore, cigarettes and used laptops costing Rs 2.50 lakh were recovered, it said.