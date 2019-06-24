Take the pledge to vote

Gold Worth Rs 34 Lakh Seized from a Toilet at Delhi Airport

A cleaner found a packet wrapped with white colour doctor tape while cleaning a toilet near the arrival gate on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Gold Worth Rs 34 Lakh Seized from a Toilet at Delhi Airport
File photo of Delhi's IGI Airport.
New Delhi: Customs officials have seized gold worth Rs 34 lakh from a toilet at Delhi international airport, an official statement issued on Monday said.

A cleaner found a packet wrapped with white colour doctor tape while cleaning a toilet near the arrival gate on Thursday, the statement issued by the customs department said.

On unwrapping the packet, three pieces of gold bars weighing one kg and having a market value of around Rs 34 lakh, were seized, it added.

