Gold Worth Rs 34 Lakh Seized from a Toilet at Delhi Airport
A cleaner found a packet wrapped with white colour doctor tape while cleaning a toilet near the arrival gate on Thursday.
File photo of Delhi's IGI Airport.
New Delhi: Customs officials have seized gold worth Rs 34 lakh from a toilet at Delhi international airport, an official statement issued on Monday said.
A cleaner found a packet wrapped with white colour doctor tape while cleaning a toilet near the arrival gate on Thursday, the statement issued by the customs department said.
On unwrapping the packet, three pieces of gold bars weighing one kg and having a market value of around Rs 34 lakh, were seized, it added.
