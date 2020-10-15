News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Gold Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized At Chennai Airport; 1 Held

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

: Gold worth Rs 40 lakh has been seized in two separate incidents at the airport here and one person arrested in this connection, Customs officials said on Thursday. In one incident, the sleuths of the air intelligence wing, on specific inputs, intercepted a passenger on his arrival from Dubai and recovered Rs 21.8 lakh worth of gold concealed in his rectum.

Chennai(PTI): Gold worth Rs 40 lakh has been seized in two separate incidents at the airport here and one person arrested in this connection, Customs officials said on Thursday. In one incident, the sleuths of the air intelligence wing, on specific inputs, intercepted a passenger on his arrival from Dubai and recovered Rs 21.8 lakh worth of gold concealed in his rectum.

The passenger was arrested, a press release from the Customs said. In the other incident, the authorities recovered gold plates and coins from an individual who was walking in a suspicious manner.

On interrogation, the individual confessed to carrying gold plates and gold coins and said he was directed to hand them over to a person waiting outside the airport. The Customs officials took the individual to identify the person outside the airport and later detained the two, the release said.

The value of gold seized in the second incident was Rs 18.21 lakh and an investigation was on, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 15, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...