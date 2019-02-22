English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gold Worth Rs 6.24 Crore Seized at Chennai Airport; 6 Held
During the operation, Indian and foreign currencies valued at Rs 33 lakh were seized from the passengers who admitted that the sales proceeds would be remitted to them through hawala channels, a DRI press release said.
(Image for representation only).
Chennai: A total of 17.9 kg of gold worth Rs 6.24 crore has been seized and six people have been arrested in this connection, directorate of revenue intelligence officials said here Friday.
Acting on information that some foreign origin gold was being smuggled into the country, a search conducted on Thursday at the city airport yielded the precious metal, the officials said.
The gold was concealed in domestic appliances and gadgets by passengers, they said.
Also, a huge number of iPhones, smartwatches, USB chips, storage devices, camera lens and cigarettes worth Rs 1.1 crore were seized, a DRI press release said.
During the operation, Indian and foreign currencies valued at Rs 33 lakh were seized from the passengers who admitted that the sales proceeds would be remitted to them through hawala channels, the release said.
Investigations revealed that the gang was working in co ordination with a mastermind in Malaysia who would identify passengers returning to India from Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore, and ask them to carry the appliances and gadgets for monetary gain, it said.
Three automobiles used to carry the smuggled goods from the airport were also seized, the release said.
The six arrested, including the mastermind and his aide, his close relative and two individuals, the release said.
In a separate incident, 5.72 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.97 crore concealed in one of the seats of an aircraft which arrived here from an overseas destination were confiscated.
In another incident, 1.13 kg of gold worth Rs 37.41 lakh that was smuggled in from Malaysia was seized at the Tiruchirapalli airport and the mastermind arrested, the release added.
In another incident, 1.13 kg of gold worth Rs 37.41 lakh that was smuggled in from Malaysia was seized at the Tiruchirapalli airport and the mastermind arrested, the release added.
