Gold Worth Rs 90 Lakh Seized From Two Plane Passengers

Malappuram::A total of 2.3 kgs of gold were seized from two passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport from Sharjah on Wednesday morning, Customs authorities said. The gold is estimated to be worth Rs 90 lakh, they said.

According to Customs sources in the airport, nearly 1.650 kgs of gold were found concealed in the undergarment of a woman passenger while 650 gms of the precious metal in the form of capsules were seized from the baggage of the other passenger. Gold-smuggling by passengers from the Gulf countries has become regular in all the four international airports in Kerala since flights resumed operations which had been suspended due to the pandemic.

