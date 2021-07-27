'Golden Cards’ Given to Over 26,000 Families for Free Medical Aid in UP

To provide free medical aid to the underprivileged people, a special campaign to provide Golden Cards (Ayushman Cards) to the beneficiaries without Ayushman card of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) and Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana has been started by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the first day of the special campaign, the Golden Cards were provided to over 26,000 families. So far, Golden Cards were issued to over 6.5 crore beneficiaries in the State under ‘Ayushman Yojana’.

Through this card, any beneficiary can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in any empanelled hospital across the country.

Stating that with this decision, the Antyodaya cardholder family, standing at the last rung of the society, will get relief in paying their medical expenses. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said, “This campaign should be conducted with full commitment and the benefit of the scheme should be provided to all eligible people.”

Last week, the cabinet decided that over 40 lakh Antyodaya Card-holder families of UP, who are deprived of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be linked to the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

This will not only reduce the financial burden of poor and underprivileged families but will also ensure their access to quality health care services.

It is worth mentioning that if the budget of Rs 5 lakh allotted for the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana becomes insufficient, the additional budget will be allocated through a supplementary demand letter.

A proposal to this effect was cleared at a meeting of the state cabinet headed by Yogi earlier.

‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ are being implemented to provide health security to the deprived and poor families of the society. These families will be provided insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per year and free medical treatment in private and government hospitals under the scheme.

