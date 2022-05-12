'Golden Frame' from Kaziranga: Tourist Captures Rare Tabby Tiger, Rhino, Swamp Deer And Buffalo in Video

With four days left for the famed Kaziranga National Park to close its gates for the tourist season, patience paid dividends for a nature photographer from Bengaluru. After a couple of days of waiting, the visitor could capture a rare video, which tourist guide Bishwajit Chetri terms a “golden frame”.

A “golden” royal Bengal tiger was seen moving in the grasslands of the Kohora range of the national park.

“Normally you don’t see rhino and royal Bengal tiger together other than when the tiger is on a hunting spree. Moreover, the video clearly features the four big attractions of Kaziranga: the tiger, the one-horned rhino, the swamp deer, and the buffalo,” says Bishwajit Chetri.

It was during the Covid lockdown days when pictures of the only “tabby tiger" or “strawberry tiger", clicked by wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre in the world heritage Kaziranga National Park of Assam went viral. Back amid the tall elephant grass of the sanctuary, the golden tiger is popularly known as ‘Kazi 106 F’. And, according to Rabindra Sharma, research officer, the national park has got three more, all pictorially documented.

Kazi 106 F, the tigress with light yellowish skin with light black stripes and more whitish expressions in the abdominal and in the facial region, was photo-captured in the year 2014 for the first time in Kaziranga during an all-India tiger-monitoring exercise. She was also camera-trapped in the year 2015. In 2016, she was camera-trapped with one more tiger. She was again camera-trapped in 2017. By this time she had crossed the minimum age of 5-6 years.

Tigers found in the Kaziranga habitat are different from the rest of the world in territorial behavioural patterns and this makes a detailed study on them even more interesting and challenging. The skin of the tigers is orange-yellow with black stripes and a whitish abdominal region.

The yellowish background is controlled by a set of ‘agouti genes’ and their alleles, and the black stripes are controlled by ‘tabby genes’ and their alleles. Suppression of any of these genes may lead to colour variations in tigers.

“Agouti genes interact with the pigment cells to produce yellow to red or brown to black expressions. This interaction is responsible for making distinct light and dark bands in the hairs of animals such as the agouti. The same is happening in our tigress Kazi 106 F,” said Sharma.

Colour aberrations are not very common occurrences and are recorded only in a few incidents in the wild. We have seen white tigers in zoos. A few years back, during a 2008 camera-trapping, the presence of black tigers was revealed in the jungles of Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Various forms of colourations have been recorded in tigers in zoos or in a few wild cases. It may be stripeless white, with reduced stripes, lighter yellowish, darker whitish, normal light yellowish, normal, normal deep yellowish, rufous, brownish with dark stripes, brownish without dark stripes, blue-melanistic, or black melanistic.

According to researchers, the biological cause of colour aberration may be due to excessive inbreeding caused by habitat destruction and loss of connectivity. The recessive genes are showing up due to inbreeding within a fragmented population.

The tiger population in Assam increased to 200 in 2021 from 159 in 2018. At present, there are 121 big cats in Kaziranga, 48 in Manas, 28 in Orang, and three in the Nameri tiger reserve.

