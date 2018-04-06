Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold

World champion weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (48kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming three of them in a power-packed performance, to secure India's first gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Thursday.



In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg).

Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu won the second gold medal for India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games by clinching the gold in the 53kg category. The Manipuri athlete lifted a total of 192 kg which included a Commonwealth Games record of 84 kg in the snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk.