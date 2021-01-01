Goldsmith Dies after Militants Fire at Shop in Srinagar; CRPF Personnel Injured in Grenade Attack in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir police said a goldsmith was shot by unidentified militants in Srinagar's busy Saraibala area Thursday evening.

Police said according to the preliminary investigation he was fired upon at his shop in Saraibala area of Srinagar. He has been identified as Satpal Nichal, a resident of Indra Nagar in Srinagar.

Wounded by gunshots, Nichal was evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and the area has been cordoned-off and search in ongoing.

In another incident, at about 6.10 pm, Anantnag Police received information about an incident at Sangam chowk wherein terrorists had hurled a grenade upon a CRPF bunker near Sangam chowk area. A CRPF personnel sustained injuries and police has registered a case.