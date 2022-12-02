Goldy Brar, Mastermind Behind Sidhu Moose Wala Murder, Detained in California: Sources

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of the Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder has been detained in California.

As per sources in India’s intelligence agencies, Brar, who took responsibility for Moose Wala’s day-light killing, was detained by police in United States’ California on or around November 20.

However, till now California police is yet to make any official statement regarding the matter.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Brar is also a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder last month.

The development came a day after Moose Wala’s father demanded that the Union government announced a reward of Rs 2 crore for any information that leads to the arrest of Brar. Balkaur Singh said he was even ready to pay the reward from his own pocket if the government was unable to give out the high amount.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

